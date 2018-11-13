RIP Stan Lee – Sketch on black paper



For movember I’m drawing famous mustaches, here is one I wasnt expecting to be drawing. Stan Lee, rest in peace!

For Movember I set up this charity donation page on the Cancer research website (so all the donations go directly to fighting cancer, unlike others like justgiving etc). Please consider donating to help fight the spread of Cancer, no one has donated yet – you could be the first!!

Materials used:

• Black Stillnam and Birns sketchbook

• White pencils (crayola and polycromos)

Advertisements