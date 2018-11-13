RIP Stan Lee – Sketch on black paper

3
Written by Suzy Walker-Toye


For movember I’m drawing famous mustaches, here is one I wasnt expecting to be drawing. Stan Lee, rest in peace!

For Movember I set up this charity donation page on the Cancer research website (so all the donations go directly to fighting cancer, unlike others like justgiving etc). Please consider donating to help fight the spread of Cancer, no one has donated yet – you could be the first!!

 

Materials used:

• Black Stillnam and Birns sketchbook
• White pencils (crayola and polycromos)

 

Advertisements

3 Comments

  2. Pingback: RIP Stan Lee – Sketch on black paper – 吉井一喜

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.